Candidate set: R = { ±p/q } for all divisors p of constant term and q of leading coefficient.

Rational Root Theorem: If r = p/q is a rational zero (in lowest terms), then p | a₀ and q | aₙ.

f(x)=x^3-6x^2+11x-6 has rational zeros 1,2,3 (each once).

Q: Will this find irrational or complex zeros?

This tool finds rational zeros. If the remaining factor has degree ≥ 2, it may still have irrational or complex zeros.

Q: What if my coefficients aren’t integers?

The Rational Root Theorem is guaranteed only for integer coefficients. The calculator will warn you if it detects non-integers.

Q: Why can there be so many candidates?

If the constant term or leading coefficient has many factors, the candidate list grows. Use the candidates table option if you want the full p/q breakdown.