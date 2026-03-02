In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
xy' + 2y = 1 - x⁻¹
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
(1+eˣ) dy + (yeˣ + e⁻ˣ) dx = 0
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
(x + 3y²) dy + y dx = 0 (Hint: d(xy) = y dx + x dy)
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
dy + x(2y - e^(x-x²))dx = 0
43. Surrounding medium of unknown temperature A pan of warm water (46°C) was put in a refrigerator. Ten minutes later, the water’s temperature was 39°C; 10 min after that, it was 33°C. Use Newton’s Law of Cooling to estimate how cold the refrigerator was.
44. Silver cooling in air The temperature of an ingot of silver is 60°C above room temperature right now. Twenty minutes ago, it was 70°C above room temperature. How far above room temperature will the silver be
b. 2 hours from now?
Write the formula for a logistic function that has values between y = 0 and y = 1, crosses the line y = 1/2 at x = 0, and has slope 5 at this point.