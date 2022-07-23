Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
37. y=s√(1-s²) + arccos(s)
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In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
37. y=s√(1-s²) + arccos(s)
Rewrite the expressions in Exercises 5–10 in terms of exponentials and simplify the results as much as you can.
8. cosh(3x) - sinh(3x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
65. ∫3dr/√(1-4(r-1)²)
82. Find a curve through the point (1, 0) whose length from x=1 to x=2 is
L = ∫(from 1 to 2)√(1 + 1/x²)dx.
In Exercises 5–8, show that each function is a solution of the given initial value problem.
7. Differential Equation: xy' + y = -sin(x), x>0
Initial condition: y(π/2) = 0
Solution candidate: y = cos(x)/x
In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
13. y = 6sinh(x/3)