Textbook Question
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
10. y = ln(t^(3/2))
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In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
10. y = ln(t^(3/2))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫ (e^(√r) / √r) dr
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫(from ln3 to ln2) (e^x) dx
147. Find the area of the region between the curve y = 2x / (1 + x²) and the interval −2 ≤ x ≤ 2 of the x-axis.
L’Hôpital’s Rule
Find the limits in Exercises 103–110.
108. lim(x→∞)(e^x arctan(e^x))/(e^(2x)+x)
43. Surrounding medium of unknown temperature A pan of warm water (46°C) was put in a refrigerator. Ten minutes later, the water’s temperature was 39°C; 10 min after that, it was 33°C. Use Newton’s Law of Cooling to estimate how cold the refrigerator was.