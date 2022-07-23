22–23. Arc length Find the length of the following curves.
x = cos 2t, y = 2t - sin 2t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π/4
22–23. Arc length Find the length of the following curves.
x = cos 2t, y = 2t - sin 2t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π/4
Find the area of the region bounded by the astroid x = cos³ t, y = sin³ t, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π
19–20. Area bounded by parametric curves Find the area of the following regions. (Hint: See Exercises 103–105 in Section 12.1.) The region bounded by the y-axis and the parametric curve
The region bounded by the x-axis and the parametric curve x=cost, y=sin2t, for 0≤t≤π/2
Second derivative Assume a curve is given by the parametric equations x=f(t) and y=g(t), where f and g are twice differentiable. Use the Chain Rule to show that y″x=(fʹ(t)g″(t)−gʹ(t)f″(t))/(fʹ(t))³.
Finding Parametric Equations and Tangent Lines
Find parametric equations for the given curve.
Line through (1,-2) with slope 3
Tangent Lines to Parametrized Curves
In Exercises 1−14, find an equation for the line tangent to the curve at the point defined by the given value of t. Also, find the value of d²y/dx² at this point.
x = sec² t − 1, y = tan t, t = −π/4