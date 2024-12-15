Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim p→2 3p / √4p + 1 − 1
lim p→2 3p / √4p + 1 − 1
lim x→3 −5x / √4x − 3
lim x→2 (5x−6)^3/2
lim x→4 x^2 − 16 / 4 − x
lim x→−1 (2x − 1)^2 − 9 / x + 1
lim x→9 √x − 3 / x − 9
lim t→5 (1/t^2 − 4t − 5 −1/ 6(t − 5))