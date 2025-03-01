Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ e (ln x - 1) / (x - 1)
lim_x→ 0⁺ (1 - ln x) / (1 + ln x)
lim_x→ 0 (3 sin 4x) / 5x
lim_x→2π (x sin x + x² - 4π²) / (x - 2π)
lim_x→ π/2⁻ (tanx ) / (3 / (2x - π))
lim_x→ ∞ (e³ˣ ) / (3e³ˣ + 5)
lim_x→ 0 (eˣ - sin x - 1) / (x⁴ + 8x³ + 12x²)