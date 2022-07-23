Textbook Question
Explain Rolle’s Theorem with a sketch.
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Explain Rolle’s Theorem with a sketch.
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = x²/₃ (x²-4)
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_v→3 (v-1-√(v²-5)) / (v-3)
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→0 (x + cos x)¹/ˣ
Finding antiderivatives. Find all the antiderivatives of the following functions. Check your work by taking derivatives.
p(x) = 3 sec² x
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0 (eˣ - x - 1) / 5x²