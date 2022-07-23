Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) (2x)ⁿ
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) (2x)ⁿ
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (x − 1)ⁿ / √n ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (x − 1)ⁿ / (n³ 3ⁿ) ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ n xⁿ / (4ⁿ (n² + 1)) ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence.
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ (−2)ⁿ (n + 1) (x − 1)ⁿ ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (3x + 1)^(n + 1) / (2n + 2) ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (√(n + 1) − √n)(x − 3)ⁿ ]