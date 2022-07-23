Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (ln n) xⁿ ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (ln n) xⁿ ]
In Exercises 43–50, use Theorem 20 to find the series’ interval of convergence and, within this interval, the sum of the series as a function of x.
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ (x² − 1) / 2 ]ⁿ
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) (x + 5)ⁿ
Is it true that a sequence {aₙ} of positive numbers must converge if it is bounded above? Give reasons for your answer.
Finding Taylor Polynomials
In Exercises 1–10, find the Taylor polynomials of orders 0, 1, 2, and 3 generated by f at a.
f(x) = sin x,a = 0
Use series to evaluate the limits in Exercises 29–40.
29. lim (x → 0) (e^x - (1 + x)) / x²