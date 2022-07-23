Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (ln n) xⁿ ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (ln n) xⁿ ]
Finding Taylor Series
Use substitution (as in Formula (7)) to find the Taylor series at x = 0 of the functions in Exercises 1–12.
e⁻ˣ/²
Use series to evaluate the limits in Exercises 29–40.
29. lim (x → 0) (e^x - (1 + x)) / x²
If ∑aₙ is a convergent series of positive terms, prove that ∑sin(aₙ) converges.
Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) (tanh n) / n²
Direct Comparison Test
In Exercises 1–8, use the Direct Comparison Test to determine if each series converges or diverges.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) cos²n / n^(3/2)