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Ch. 10 - Infinite Sequences and Series
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 10 - Infinite Sequences and SeriesProblem 10.7.50
Chapter 10, Problem 10.7.50

In Exercises 43–50, use Theorem 20 to find the series’ interval of convergence and, within this interval, the sum of the series as a function of x.
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ (x² − 1) / 2 ]ⁿ

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