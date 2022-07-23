Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (ln n) xⁿ ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (ln n) xⁿ ]
Which series in Exercises 53–76 converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers. If a series converges, find its sum.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) (1 − 1/n)ⁿ
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) (x + 5)ⁿ
Is it true that a sequence {aₙ} of positive numbers must converge if it is bounded above? Give reasons for your answer.
Finding Taylor Series
Use substitution (as in Formula (7)) to find the Taylor series at x = 0 of the functions in Exercises 1–12.
e⁻ˣ/²
Use series to evaluate the limits in Exercises 29–40.
29. lim (x → 0) (e^x - (1 + x)) / x²