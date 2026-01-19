96. Challenge
Show that with the change of variables u = √tan x, the integral
∫ √tan x dx
can be converted to an integral amenable to partial fractions. Evaluate
∫[0 to π/4] √tan x dx.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [cos(θ) / (sin²(θ) + sin(θ) − 6)] dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ e^t dt / (e^(2t) + 3e^t + 2)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [x / (x² + 4x + 3)] dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [(x + 1) / (x² (x − 1))] dx
Expand the quotients in Exercises 1–8 by partial fractions.
(5x - 7) / (x² - 3x + 2)
Expand the quotients in Exercises 1–8 by partial fractions.
(2x + 2) / (x² - 2x + 1)