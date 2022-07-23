Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
121. ∫ (1 + x²) / (1 + x³) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
121. ∫ (1 + x²) / (1 + x³) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
119. ∫ x³ / (1 + x²) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 29–32 (b) using a trigonometric substitution.
∫ [x / √(4 + x²)] dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [1 / (x (1 + ∛x))] dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫₀^(π/3) tan³x·sec²x dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ (x + 1) / (x⁴ − x³) dx