7. Order the following functions from slowest growing to fastest growing as x→∞.
a. e^x
b. x^x
c. (ln x)^x
d. e^(x/2)
17. Show that √(10x+1) and √(x+1) grow at the same rate as x→∞ by showing that they both grow at the same rate as √x as x→∞.
109. Does f grow faster, slower, or at the same rate as g as x→∞? Give reasons for your answers.
b. f(x)=x, g(x)=x + 1/x
109. Does f grow faster, slower, or at the same rate as g as x→∞? Give reasons for your answers.
e. f(x) = arccsc(x), g(x) = 1/x
110. Does f grow faster, slower, or at the same rate as g as x→∞? Give reasons for your answers.
f. f(x) = sech(x), g(x) = e^(-x)
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
95. lim(x→∞) (√(x² + x + 1) - √(x² - x))
1. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
c. √x