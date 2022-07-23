Textbook Question
In Exercises 79–84, solve for y.
81. 9e^(2y) = = x^2
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In Exercises 79–84, solve for y.
81. 9e^(2y) = = x^2
110. Does f grow faster, slower, or at the same rate as g as x→∞? Give reasons for your answers.
f. f(x) = sech(x), g(x) = e^(-x)
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
85. lim(x→1) (x² + 3x - 4)/(x - 1)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
67. ∫(from -2 to 2)3dt/(4+3t²)
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
7. y = log₂(x²/2)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
58. ∫(from 0 to ln9)e^θ(e^θ-1)^(1/2) dθ