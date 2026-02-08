Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [(x + 1) / (x² (x − 1))] dx
Expand the quotients in Exercises 1–8 by partial fractions.
(5x - 7) / (x² - 3x + 2)
Expand the quotients in Exercises 1–8 by partial fractions.
(2x + 2) / (x² - 2x + 1)
Expand the quotients in Exercises 1–8 by partial fractions.
z / (z³ - z² - 6z)
In Exercises 9–16, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (2x + 1) / (x² - 7x + 12) dx
In Exercises 9–16, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (y + 4) / (y² + y) dy from 1/2 to 1
In Exercises 9–16, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (x + 3) / (2x³ - 8x) dx