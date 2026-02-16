In Exercises 9–16, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (y + 4) / (y² + y) dy from 1/2 to 1
(y + 4) / (y² + y) dy from 1/2 to 1
∫ (x + 3) / (2x³ - 8x) dx
In Exercises 17–20, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (x³ dx) / (x² - 2x + 1) from -1 to 0
∫ (x² dx) / ((x - 1)(x² + 2x + 1))
In Exercises 21–32, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (8x² + 8x + 2) / (4x² + 1)² dx
Expand the quotients in Exercises 1–8 by partial fractions.
(t⁴ + 9) / (t⁴ + 9t²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [(x³ + 1) / (x³ − x)] dx