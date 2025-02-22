Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = 1/(e⁻ˣ - 1)
Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ²/₂
49–54. {Use of Tech} Graphing with technology Make a complete graph of the following functions. A graphing utility is useful in locating intercepts, local extreme values, and inflection points.
ƒ(x) = 1/3 x³ - 2x² - 5x + 2
ƒ(x) = 3x⁴ + 4x³ - 12x²
{Use of Tech} Special curves The following classical curves have been studied by generations of mathematicians. Use analytical methods (including implicit differentiation) and a graphing utility to graph the curves. Include as much detail as possible.
x²/₃ + y²/₃ = 1 (Astroid or hypocycloid with four cusps)
y = 8/(x² + 4) (Witch of Agnesi)
Sketch the graph of a function continuous on the given interval that satisfies the following conditions.
ƒ is continuous on the interval [-4, 4] ; f'(x) = 0 for x = -2, 0, and 3; ƒ has an absolute minimum at x = 3; ƒ has a local minimum at x = -2 ; ƒ has a local maximum at x = 0; ƒ has an absolute maximum at x = -4.