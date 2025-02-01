Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
cos y2 + x = ey
6x³+7y³ = 13xy
√x⁴+y² = 5x+2y³
Surface area of a cone The lateral surface area of a cone of radius r and height h (the surface area excluding the base) is A = πr√r²+h².
a. Find dr/dh for a cone with a lateral surface area of A=1500π.
Volume of a torus The volume of a torus (doughnut or bagel) with an inner radius of a and an outer radius of b is V=π²(b+a)(b−a)²/4.
a. Find db/da for a torus with a volume of 64π².
b. Evaluate this derivative when a=6 and b=10.