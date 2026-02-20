Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [1 / (x (1 + ∛x))] dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ (x + 2) / (x³ - 2x² - 3x) dx
∫ 2^x / (2²x + 2^x - 2) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ (e⁴t + 2e²t - e^t) / (e²t + 1) dt
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ (x + 1) / (x⁴ − x³) dx