Textbook Question
Finding surface area
Find the area of the surface generated by revolving the curve in Exercise 23 about the y-axis.
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Finding surface area
Find the area of the surface generated by revolving the curve in Exercise 23 about the y-axis.
Finding volume
The infinite region bounded by the coordinate axes and the curve y = −ln x in the first quadrant is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid. Find the volume of the solid.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–6.
∫ dt / (t - √(1 - t²))
7. What is the goal of the method of partial fractions?
Evaluate the improper integrals in Exercises 53–62.
∫ from 3 to ∞ of (2 / (u² − 2u)) du
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫₀³ (x + 2)√(x + 1) dx