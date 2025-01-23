Product Rule for three functions Assume f, g, and h are differentiable at x.
b. Use the formula in (a) to find d/dx(e^x(x−1)(x+3))
Finding derivatives from a table Find the values of the following derivatives using the table. <IMAGE>
c. d/dx ((f(x)g(x)) |x=3
7–14. Find the derivative the following ways:
a. Using the Product Rule (Exercises 7–10) or the Quotient Rule (Exercises 11–14). Simplify your result.
f(w) = w³ -w / w
Find an equation of the line tangent to the given curve at a.
y = (x + 5) / (x - 1); a = 3
Use a graphing utility to graph the curve and the tangent line on the same set of axes.
y = 2x2 / (3x - 1); a = 1