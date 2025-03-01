Second Derivative Test Locate the critical points of the following functions. Then use the Second Derivative Test to determine (if possible) whether they correspond to local maxima or local minima.
f(x) = x²e⁻ˣ
f(x) = 2x² ln x - 11x²
f(x) = 2x² ln x - 11x²
p(t) = 2t³ + 3t² - 36t
p(t) = 2t³ + 3t² - 36t
f(x) = x³ - 13x² - 9x
f(x) = x³ - 13x² - 9x
{Use of Tech} Graph carefully Graph the function f(x) = 60x⁵ - 901x³ + 27x in the window [-4,4] x [-10,000, 10,000]. How many extreme values do you see? Locate all the extreme values by analyzing f'.
Each of Exercises 43–48 gives the first derivative of a function y = ƒ(𝓍). (a) At what points, if any, does the graph of ƒ have a local maximum, local minimum, or inflection point? (b) Sketch the general shape of the graph.
y' = 𝓍² ― 𝓍―6
Each of Exercises 43–48 gives the first derivative of a function y = ƒ(𝓍). (a) At what points, if any, does the graph of ƒ have a local maximum, local minimum, or inflection point? (b) Sketch the general shape of the graph.
y' = 𝓍⁴ ― 2𝓍²