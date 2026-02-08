In Exercises 11–14, find the total area of the region between the graph of f and the x-axis.
ƒ(x) = 5 - 5x²/³, -1 ≤ x ≤ 8
In Exercises 11–14, find the total area of the region between the graph of f and the x-axis.
ƒ(x) = 5 - 5x²/³, -1 ≤ x ≤ 8
Find the areas of the regions enclosed by the curves and lines in Exercises 15–26.
y = x, y = 1/x², x = 2
Find the areas of the regions enclosed by the curves and lines in Exercises 15–26.
√x + √y = 1, x = 0, y = 0
Find the areas of the regions enclosed by the curves and lines in Exercises 15–26.
x = 2y², x = 0, y = 3
Find the areas of the regions enclosed by the curves and lines in Exercises 15–26.
y = sin x, y = x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π/4
Find the areas of the regions enclosed by the curves and lines in Exercises 15–26.
y = 2 sin x, y = sin 2x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π
Find the area of the “triangular” region bounded on the left by x + y = 2, on the right by y = x², and above by y = 2.