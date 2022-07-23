Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–14, find the total area of the region between the graph of f and the x-axis.
ƒ(x) = 5 - 5x²/³, -1 ≤ x ≤ 8
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In Exercises 11–14, find the total area of the region between the graph of f and the x-axis.
ƒ(x) = 5 - 5x²/³, -1 ≤ x ≤ 8
10 10
Suppose that Σ aₖ = -2 and Σ bₖ = 25. Find the value of
k = 1 k = 1
10
a. Σ aₖ/4
k = 1
Find the areas of the regions enclosed by the curves and lines in Exercises 15–26.
y² = 4x, y = 4x - 2
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 37–46.
∫(2θ + 1 + 2 cos (2θ + 1))dθ