Vibrations of a spring Suppose an object of mass m is attached to the end of a spring hanging from the ceiling. The mass is at its equilibrium position y = 0 y=0 when the mass hangs at rest. Suppose you push the mass to a position y 0 y_0 units above its equilibrium position and release it. As the mass oscillates up and down (neglecting any friction in the system), the position y of the mass after t seconds is y = y 0 cos ( t k m ) y=y_0\cos\left(t\sqrt{\frac{k}{m}}\right) , where k > 0 k>0 is a constant measuring the stiffness of the spring (the larger the value of k k , the stiffer the spring) and y y is positive in the upward direction.

