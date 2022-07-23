44–49. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the cardioid r=1+cosθ and outside the cardioid r=1−cosθ
44–49. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the cardioid r=1+cosθ and outside the cardioid r=1−cosθ
Finding Polar Areas
Find the areas of the regions in Exercises 9–18.
Shared by the circles r = 1 and r = 2 sin θ
Finding Polar Areas
Find the areas of the regions in Exercises 9–18.
Inside the circle r = 4 sin θ and below the horizontal line r = 3 csc θ
Finding Lengths of Polar Curves
Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 21–28.
The curve r = cos³(θ/3), 0 ≤ θ ≤ π/4
11–20. Slopes of tangent lines Find the slope of the line tangent to the following polar curves at the given points.
r = 1 - sin θ; (1/2, π/6)