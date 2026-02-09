Centers of Mass and Centroids
Find the centroid of a thin, flat plate covering the region enclosed by the parabolas 𝔂 = 2𝓍² and 𝔂 = 3 ― 𝓍² .
Find the center of mass of a thin, flat plate covering the region enclosed by the parabola 𝔂² = 𝓍 and the line 𝓍 = 2𝔂 if the density function is δ(𝔂) = 1 + 𝔂. (Use horizontal strips.)
84.a. Find the center of mass of a thin plate of constant density covering the region between the curve y=1/√x and the x-axis from x=1 to x=16.
b. Find the center of mass if, instead of being constant, the density function is δ(x)=4/√x.
135. Find the area of the “triangular” region in the first quadrant that is bounded above by the curve y = e^(2x), below by the curve y = e^x, and on the right by the line x = ln(3).