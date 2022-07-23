Textbook Question
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 87 and 88.
87. dy/dx = 1 + 1/x, y(1) = 3
17
views
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 87 and 88.
87. dy/dx = 1 + 1/x, y(1) = 3
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = cos(e^(-θ^2))
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
29. y=arcsec(1/t), 0<t<1
Rewrite the expressions in Exercises 5–10 in terms of exponentials and simplify the results as much as you can.
8. cosh(3x) - sinh(3x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
65. ∫3dr/√(1-4(r-1)²)
82. Find a curve through the point (1, 0) whose length from x=1 to x=2 is
L = ∫(from 1 to 2)√(1 + 1/x²)dx.