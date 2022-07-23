Graphing Conic Sections





Exercises 63-68 give equations for conic sections and tell how many units up or down and to the right or left each curve is to be shifted. Find an equation for the new conic section, and find the new foci, vertices, centers, and asymptotes, as appropriate. If the curve is a parabola, find the new directrix as well.





x²/169 + y²/144 = 1, right 5, up 12