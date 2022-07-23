Parabolas
Exercises 9-16 give equations of parabolas. Find each parabola's focus and directrix. Then sketch the parabola. Include the focus and directrix in your sketch.
x = −3y²
Parabolas
Exercises 9-16 give equations of parabolas. Find each parabola's focus and directrix. Then sketch the parabola. Include the focus and directrix in your sketch.
x = −3y²
Identifying Graphs
Match the parabolas in Exercises 1−4 with the following equations: x² = 2y, x² = −6y, y² = 8x, y² = −4x
Then find each parabola's focus and directrix.
Graphing Conic Sections
Exercises 63-68 give equations for conic sections and tell how many units up or down and to the right or left each curve is to be shifted. Find an equation for the new conic section, and find the new foci, vertices, centers, and asymptotes, as appropriate. If the curve is a parabola, find the new directrix as well.
x²/169 + y²/144 = 1, right 5, up 12
Identifying Conic Sections
Complete the squares to identify the conic sections in Exercises 69-76. Find their foci, vertices, centers, and asymptotes (as appropriate). If the curve is a parabola, find its directrix as well.
x² + y² + 4x + 2y = 1
How can you slice a vertically oriented 3D cone with a 2D plane to get a circle?
A vertically oriented 3D cone is sliced with a vertical 2D plane. What is the conic section that will form?