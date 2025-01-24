15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
s(t) = cos 2^t
The energy (in joules) released by an earthquake of magnitude M is given by the equation E = 25,000 ⋅ 101.5M. (This equation can be solved for M to define the magnitude of a given earthquake; it is a refinement of the original Richter scale created by Charles Richter in 1935.)
Compute the energy released by earthquakes of magnitude 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5. Plot the points on a graph and join them with a smooth curve.
The graph of y =xln x has one horizontal tangent line. Find an equation for it.