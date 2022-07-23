Finding Parametric Equations and Tangent Lines
Find parametric equations for the given curve.
Line through (1,-2) with slope 3
Finding Parametric Equations and Tangent Lines
Find parametric equations for the given curve.
Line through (1,-2) with slope 3
Tangent Lines to Parametrized Curves
In Exercises 1−14, find an equation for the line tangent to the curve at the point defined by the given value of t. Also, find the value of d²y/dx² at this point.
x = sec² t − 1, y = tan t, t = −π/4
Tangent Lines to Parametrized Curves
In Exercises 1−14, find an equation for the line tangent to the curve at the point defined by the given value of t. Also, find the value of d²y/dx² at this point.
x = t + eᵗ, y = 1 − eᵗ, t = 0
Centroids
Find the coordinates of the centroid of the curve x = cos t, y = t + sin t, 0 ≤ t ≤ π.
Lengths of Curves
Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 25–30.
x = cos t, y = t + sin t, 0 ≤ t ≤ π
Surface Area
Find the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves in Exercises 31-34 about the indicated axes.
x = t + √2, y = (t²/2) + √2t, −√2 ≤ t ≤ √2; y−axis