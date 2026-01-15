Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ sin(2θ) dθ / (1 + cos(2θ))²
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ sin(2θ) dθ / (1 + cos(2θ))²
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ (sin5t) dt / [1 + (cos5t)²]
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
133. ∫ (sin²x) / (1 + sin²x) dx
Use reduction formulas to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–50.
∫ 8 cos^4(2πt) dt
Use reduction formulas to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–50.
∫ 2 sin^2(t) sec^4(t) dt
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ dx / √(1 - x²)