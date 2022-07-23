Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.AAE.3
Chapter 7, Problem 7.AAE.3

Find the limits in Exercises 1–6.
3. lim(x→0⁺) (cox(√x))^(1/x)

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

17. Even-odd decompositions

b. If f(x) = f_E(x) + f_O(x) is the sum of an even function f_E(x) and an odd function f_O(x), then show that

f_E(x) = (f(x)+f(-x))/2 and f_O(x) = (f(x)-f(-x))/2

40
views
Textbook Question

Find the areas between the curves y=2(log_2(x))/x and y=2(log_4(x))/x and the x-axis from x=1 to x=e. What is the ratio of the larger area to the smaller?

23
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 9 and 10, use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.

9. y^e^x = x^y + 1

25
views
Textbook Question

112. True, or false? Give reasons for your answers.

c. ln x = o(x+1)

25
views
Textbook Question

7. What integrals lead to logarithms? Give examples. What are the integrals of tan x, cot x, sec x, and csc x?

25
views
Textbook Question

111. True, or false? Give reasons for your answers.

e. arctan x = O(1)

19
views