Suppose . Prove that , where is a constant.
- 0. Functions7h 55m
- Introduction to Functions18m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms36m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove the following limits.
Key Concepts
Infinite Limits
Sine Function Behavior
Limit Definition and Evaluation
Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove the following limits.
Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove the following limits.
Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove the following limits.
a. Use a graphing utility to estimate lim x→0 tan 2x / sin x, lim x→0 tan 3x / sin x, and lim x→0 tan 4x / sin x.
Population models The population of a species is given by the function P(t) = Kt²/(t² + b) , where t ≥ 0 is measured in years and K and b are positive real numbers.
a. With K = 300 and b = 30, what is lim_t→∞ P(t), the carrying capacity of the population?
Horizontal and Vertical Asymptotes
Use limits to determine the equations for all vertical asymptotes.
x² + x ― 6
c. y = ------------------
x² + 2x ― 8
The accompanying figure shows the plot of distance fallen versus time for an object that fell from the lunar landing module a distance 80 m to the surface of the moon.
a. Estimate the slopes of the secant lines PQ₁, PQ₂, PQ₃, and PQ₄, arranging them in a table like the one in Figure 2.6.
b. About how fast was the object going when it hit the surface?