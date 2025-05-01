Problem 32b
Draining a tank (Torricelli’s law) A cylindrical tank with a cross-sectional area of m2 is filled to a depth of m with water. At s, a drain in the bottom of the tank with an area of m² is opened, allowing water to flow out of the tank. The depth of water in the tank (in meters) at time is .
b. At what time is the tank empty?
Problem 32c
Draining a tank (Torricelli’s law) A cylindrical tank with a cross-sectional area of m2 is filled to a depth of m with water. At s, a drain in the bottom of the tank with an area of m² is opened, allowing water to flow out of the tank. The depth of water in the tank (in meters) at time is .
c. What is an appropriate domain for ?
Problem 33
Composite functions and notation
Let ƒ(x)= x² - 4 , g(x) = x³ and F(x) = 1/(x-3). Simplify or evaluate the following expressions.
g(1/z)
Problem 34
Composite functions and notation
Let ƒ(x)= x² - 4 , g(x) = x³ and F(x) = 1/(x-3).
Simplify or evaluate the following expressions.
F(y⁴)
Problem 35
Composite functions and notation
Let ƒ(x)= x² - 4 , g(x) = x³ and F(x) = 1/(x-3).
Simplify or evaluate the following expressions.
F(g(y))
Problem 39
Composite functions and notation
Let ƒ(x)= x² - 4 , g(x) = x³ and F(x) = 1/(x-3).
Simplify or evaluate the following expressions.
F(F(x))
Problem 40a
The graph of ƒ is shown in the figure. Graph the following functions. <IMAGE>
a.
Problem 40d
The graph of ƒ is shown in the figure. Graph the following functions. <IMAGE>
Problem 41
Composite functions and notation
Let ƒ(x)= x² - 4, g(x) = x³ and F(x) = 1/(x-3).
Simplify or evaluate the following expressions.
ƒ (√(x+4))
Problem 42
Solve the following equations.
Problem 43
Solve the following equations.
Problem 44
Solve the following equations.
Problem 45
Solve the following equations.
{Use of Tech}
Problem 46
Slope functions Determine the slope function S (x) for the following functions
Problem 47
More composite functions Let ƒ(x) = | x | , g(x)= x² - 4 , F(x) = √x , G(x) = (1)/(x-2) Determine the following composite functions and give their domains.
ƒ o g
Problem 49
More composite functions Let ƒ(x) = | x | , g(x)= x² - 4 , F(x) = √x , G(x) = (1)/(x-2) Determine the following composite functions and give their domains.
ƒ o G
Problem 49a
Area functions Let A(x) be the area of the region bounded by the t -axis and the graph of y=ƒ(t) from t=0 to t=x. Consider the following functions and graphs.
a. Find A(2) .
ƒ(t) =6 <IMAGE>
Problem 49b
Area functions Let A(x) be the area of the region bounded by the t -axis and the graph of y=ƒ(t) from t=0 to t=x. Consider the following functions and graphs.
b. Find A(6).
ƒ(t) =6 <IMAGE>
Problem 49c
Area functions Let A(x) be the area of the region bounded by the t -axis and the graph of y=ƒ(t) from t=0 to t=x. Consider the following functions and graphs.
c. Find a formula for A(x)
ƒ(t) =6 <IMAGE>
Problem 51
More composite functions Let ƒ(x) = | x | , g(x)= x² - 4 , F(x) = √x , G(x) = (1)/(x-2) Determine the following composite functions and give their domains.
G o g o ƒ
Problem 51a
Area functions Let A(x) be the area of the region bounded by the t -axis and the graph of y=ƒ(t) from t=0 to t=x. Consider the following functions and graphs.
a. Find A(2) .
ƒ(t) = {-2t+8 if t ≤ 3 ; 2 if t >3 <IMAGE>
Problem 51c
Area functions Let A(x) be the area of the region bounded by the t -axis and the graph of y=ƒ(t) from t=0 to t=x. Consider the following functions and graphs.
c. Find a formula for A(x)
ƒ(t) = {-2t+8 if t ≤ 3 ; 2 if t >3 <IMAGE>
Problem 54
Shifting a graph Use a shift to explain how the graph of is obtained from the graph of . Sketch a graph of ƒ.
Problem 55b
Use shifts and scalings to transform the graph of into the graph of g. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
Problem 55d
Use shifts and scalings to transform the graph of into the graph of g. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
Problem 56b
Use shifts and scalings to transform the graph of into the graph of g. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
Problem 56d
Use shifts and scalings to transform the graph of into the graph of g. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
Problem 57
Missing piece Let g(x) = x² + 3 Find a function ƒ that produces the given composition.
(ƒ o g) (x) = x⁴ + 6x² + 9
Problem 59
Use shifts and scalings to graph the given functions. Then check your work with a graphing utility. Be sure to identify an original function on which the shifts and scalings are performed.
Problem 60
Missing piece Let g(x) = x² + 3 Find a function ƒ that produces the given composition.
(g o ƒ ) (x) = x²⸍³ + 3
Ch. 1 - Functions
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