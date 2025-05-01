Problem 15b
Use the graphs of ƒ and g in the figure to determine the following function values. y = f(x) ; y=g(x) <IMAGE>
b. g (ƒ (2))
Problem 15c
Use the graphs of ƒ and g in the figure to determine the following function values. y = f(x) ; y=g(x) <IMAGE>
c. ƒ(g (4))
Problem 15d
Use the graphs of ƒ and g in the figure to determine the following function values. y = f(x) ; y=g(x) <IMAGE>
d. g(ƒ(5))
Problem 15e
Use the graphs of ƒ and g in the figure to determine the following function values. y = f(x) ; y=g(x) <IMAGE>
e. ƒ(ƒ(8))
Problem 16b
Use the table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>
g(ƒ(4))
Problem 16d
Use the table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>
g(h(ƒ(4)))
Problem 16f
Use the table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>
h(h(h(0)))
Problem 16h
Use the table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>
g(ƒ(h(4)))
Problem 16j
Use the table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>
ƒ(ƒ(h(3)))
Problem 17
Find the linear function whose graph passes through the point (3, 2) and is parallel to the line .
Problem 19.
Evaluating trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions or state that the quantity is undefined.
cos (2π/3)
Problem 19
Yeast growth Consider a colony of yeast cells that has the shape of a cylinder. As the number of yeast cells increases, the cross-sectional area A (in mm²) of the colony increases but the height of the colony remains constant. If the colony starts from a single cell, the number of yeast cells (in millions) is approximated by the linear function N(A) - CₛA, where the constant Cₛ is known as the cell-surface coefficient. Use the given information to determine the cell-surface coefficient for each of the following colonies of yeast cells, and find the number of yeast cells in the colony when the cross-sectional area A reaches 150 mm². (Source: Letters in Applied Microbiology, 594, 59, 2014)
The scientific name of baker’s or brewer’s yeast (used in making bread, wine, and beer) is Saccharomyces cerevisiae. When the cross-sectional area of a colony of this yeast reaches 100 mm², there are 571 million yeast cells.
Problem 19a
Composite functions
Let ƒ(x) = x³, g (x) = sin x and h(x) = √x .
Evaluate h(g( π/2)).
Problem 19b
Composite functions
Let ƒ(x) = x³, g (x) = sin x and h(x) = √x .
Find h (ƒ (x)).
Problem 19c
Composite functions
Let ƒ(x) = x³, g (x) = sin x and h(x) = √x.
Find ƒ(g(h( x))).
Problem 19d
Composite functions
Let ƒ(x) = x³, g (x) = sin x and h(x) = √x.
Find the domain of g o ƒ.
Problem 19e
Composite functions
Let ƒ(x) = x³, g (x) = sin x and h(x) = √x.
Find the domain of ƒ o g.
Problem 21
Demand function Sales records indicate that if Blu-ray players are priced at $250, then a large store sells an average of 12 units per day. If they are priced at $200, then the store sells an average of 15 units per day. Find and graph the linear demand function for Blu-ray sales. For what prices is the demand function defined?
Problem 22
Evaluating trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions or state that the quantity is undefined.
tan (15π/4)
Problem 23
Where do inverses exist? Use analytical and/or graphical methods to determine the largest possible sets of points on which the following functions have an inverse.
{Use of Tech} ƒ(x) = 1/(x-5)
Problem 24.
Evaluating trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions or state that the quantity is undefined.
sec (7π/6)
Problem 26
The population of a small town was 500 in 2018 and is growing at a rate of 24 people per year. Find and graph the linear population function p(t) that gives the population of the town t years after 2018. Then use this model to predict the population in 2033.
Problem 27
Find the inverse function (on the given interval, if specified) and graph both and on the same set of axes. Check your work by looking for the required symmetry in the graphs.
Problem 28
Taxicab fees A taxicab ride costs $3.50 plus $2.50 per mile for the first 5 miles, with the rate dropping to $1.50 per mile after the fifth mile. Let m be the distance (in miles) from the airport to a hotel. Find and graph the piecewise linear function c(m) that represents the cost of taking a taxi from the airport to a hotel m miles away.
Problem 29c
Graphing equations Graph the following equations.
c. x² + 2x + y² + 4y + 1 = 0
Problem 30
Graphing functions Sketch a graph of each function.
ƒ(x) = { 2x if x ≤ 1 , 3-x if x > 1
Problem 31
Piecewise linear functions Graph the following functions.
Problem 31a
{Use of Tech} Launching a rocket A small rocket is launched vertically upward from the edge of a cliff ft above the ground at a speed of ft/s. Its height (in feet) above the ground is given by , where represents time measured in seconds.
a. Assuming the rocket is launched at , what is an appropriate domain for ?
Problem 32
Find the inverse function (on the given interval, if specified) and graph both and on the same set of axes. Check your work by looking for the required symmetry in the graphs.
, for
Problem 32a
Draining a tank (Torricelli’s law) A cylindrical tank with a cross-sectional area of m2 is filled to a depth of m with water. At s, a drain in the bottom of the tank with an area of m² is opened, allowing water to flow out of the tank. The depth of water in the tank (in meters) at time is .
a. Check that , as specified.
Ch. 1 - Functions
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