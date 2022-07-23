Use the Comparison Test or Limit Comparison Test by comparing the given series to the series \( \sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{\sqrt{k}} \), which is a p-series with \( p = \frac{1}{2} \). Recall that a p-series \( \sum \frac{1}{k^p} \) converges if and only if \( p > 1 \).