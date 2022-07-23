21–26. Recurrence relations Write the first four terms of the sequence {aₙ} defined by the following recurrence relations.
aₙ₊₁ = 2aₙ; a₁ = 2
21–26. Recurrence relations Write the first four terms of the sequence {aₙ} defined by the following recurrence relations.
aₙ₊₁ = 2aₙ; a₁ = 2
48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / ( (3k + 1)(3k + 4) )
9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 20 / (∛k + √k)
32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
1 / 1! + 4 / 2! + 9 / 3! + 16 / 4! + ⋯
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{1 + cos(1⁄n)}
For what values of p does the series ∑ (k = 10 to ∞) 1 / kᵖ converge (initial index is 10)? For what values of p does it diverge?