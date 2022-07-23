11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (4k)! / (k!)⁴
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (4k)! / (k!)⁴
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 0 to ∞)k² · 1.001⁻ᵏ
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(n + 1)!⁄n!}
21–42. Geometric series Evaluate each geometric series or state that it diverges.
31.∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 2^(–3k)
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 0 to ∞)3k / ∜(k⁴ + 3)
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{tan⁻¹(n)}