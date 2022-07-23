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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.2.33
Chapter 10, Problem 10.2.33

13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.


{(n + 1)!⁄n!}

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Identify the given sequence: \(a_n = \frac{(n+1)!}{n!}\).
Recall the definition of factorial: \(n! = n \times (n-1) \times (n-2) \times \cdots \times 1\).
Simplify the expression by canceling common factorial terms: \(\frac{(n+1)!}{n!} = \frac{(n+1) \times n!}{n!} = n+1\).
Analyze the simplified sequence \(a_n = n+1\) as \(n\) approaches infinity.
Conclude whether the sequence converges or diverges based on the behavior of \(n+1\) as \(n \to \infty\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of a Sequence Limit

The limit of a sequence is the value that the terms of the sequence approach as the index n goes to infinity. If the terms get arbitrarily close to a finite number, the sequence converges; otherwise, it diverges.
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Factorials and Their Properties

A factorial, denoted n!, is the product of all positive integers up to n. Understanding how factorials grow and simplify, such as (n+1)! = (n+1) × n!, is essential for manipulating sequences involving factorial expressions.
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Behavior of Rational Expressions Involving Factorials

When evaluating limits of sequences with factorials in numerator and denominator, simplifying the expression often reveals growth rates. Recognizing that (n+1)!/n! simplifies to (n+1) helps determine whether the sequence diverges or converges.
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Related Practice
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13–52. Limits of sequences

Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.


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13–52. Limits of sequences

Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.


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