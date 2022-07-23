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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.2.35
Chapter 10, Problem 10.2.35

13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.


{tan⁻¹(n)}

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Recognize that the sequence is given by \( a_n = \tan^{-1}(n) \), where \( \tan^{-1} \) is the inverse tangent function, also known as arctangent.
Recall the behavior of the arctangent function: as its input \( x \) approaches infinity, \( \tan^{-1}(x) \) approaches a horizontal asymptote at \( \frac{\pi}{2} \).
Since \( n \) is a sequence that increases without bound (\( n \to \infty \)), consider the limit \( \lim_{n \to \infty} \tan^{-1}(n) \).
Use the known limit property: \( \lim_{x \to \infty} \tan^{-1}(x) = \frac{\pi}{2} \). This implies the sequence \( a_n = \tan^{-1}(n) \) converges to \( \frac{\pi}{2} \).
Conclude that the limit of the sequence \( \{ \tan^{-1}(n) \} \) as \( n \to \infty \) is \( \frac{\pi}{2} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits of Sequences

The limit of a sequence is the value that the terms of the sequence approach as the index goes to infinity. If the terms get arbitrarily close to a specific number, the sequence converges to that limit; otherwise, it diverges.
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Inverse Tangent Function (arctan)

The inverse tangent function, arctan(x), returns the angle whose tangent is x. It is defined for all real numbers and has horizontal asymptotes at ±π/2, meaning as x approaches ±∞, arctan(x) approaches ±π/2.
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Behavior of arctan(n) as n → ∞

As the input n grows without bound, arctan(n) approaches its horizontal asymptote π/2. This means the sequence {arctan(n)} converges to π/2, since the values get closer and closer to this limit for large n.
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Textbook Question

13–52. Limits of sequences

Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.


{(n + 1)!⁄n!}

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11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.


∑ (from k = 0 to ∞)3k / ∜(k⁴ + 3)

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45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ · (k!) / (kᵏ)(Hint: Show that k! / kᵏ ≤ 2 / k², for k ≥ 3.)

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Textbook Question

23–38. Divergence, Integral, and p-series Tests Use the Divergence Test, the Integral Test, or the p-series test to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (k / (k + 10))ᵏ

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Textbook Question

45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / k^(2/3)

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13–52. Limits of sequences

Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.


{n³⁄(n⁴ + 1)}  

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