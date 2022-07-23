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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.8.77
Chapter 10, Problem 10.8.77

11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.


∑ (from k = 0 to ∞)3k / ∜(k⁴ + 3)

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First, write down the general term of the series: \(a_k = \frac{3k}{\sqrt[4]{k^4 + 3}}\).
Next, analyze the behavior of the term \(a_k\) as \(k\) approaches infinity to understand if the terms approach zero, which is necessary for convergence.
Simplify the denominator for large \(k\): since \(k^4\) dominates \(3\), approximate \(\sqrt[4]{k^4 + 3} \approx \sqrt[4]{k^4} = k\).
Using this approximation, the term behaves like \(a_k \approx \frac{3k}{k} = 3\) for large \(k\), which does not approach zero.
Since the terms \(a_k\) do not approach zero, by the Test for Divergence (also called the nth-term test), the series \(\sum_{k=0}^\infty \frac{3k}{\sqrt[4]{k^4 + 3}}\) diverges.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Convergence of Infinite Series

An infinite series converges if the sequence of its partial sums approaches a finite limit. Determining convergence involves analyzing the behavior of the terms as the index grows large, ensuring the sum does not diverge to infinity or oscillate indefinitely.
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Convergence of an Infinite Series

Comparison and Limit Comparison Tests

These tests compare the given series to a known benchmark series to determine convergence. The Comparison Test uses inequalities, while the Limit Comparison Test uses the limit of the ratio of terms, helping to conclude convergence or divergence by relating to simpler series like p-series.
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Limit Comparison Test

Asymptotic Behavior of Terms

Understanding how the terms behave for large indices is crucial. Simplifying expressions like 3k / ∜(k⁴ + 3) to dominant terms (e.g., 3k / k) helps identify the series' growth rate and guides the choice of appropriate convergence tests.
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Asymptotes of Hyperbolas
Related Practice
Textbook Question

13–52. Limits of sequences

Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.


{(n + 1)!⁄n!}

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21–42. Geometric series Evaluate each geometric series or state that it diverges.  


31.∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 2^(–3k)

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13–52. Limits of sequences

Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.


{tan⁻¹(n)}

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45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ · (k!) / (kᵏ)(Hint: Show that k! / kᵏ ≤ 2 / k², for k ≥ 3.)

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Textbook Question

23–38. Divergence, Integral, and p-series Tests Use the Divergence Test, the Integral Test, or the p-series test to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (k / (k + 10))ᵏ

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Textbook Question

13–52. Limits of sequences

Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.


{n³⁄(n⁴ + 1)}  

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