13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(n + 1)!⁄n!}
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(n + 1)!⁄n!}
21–42. Geometric series Evaluate each geometric series or state that it diverges.
31.∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 2^(–3k)
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{tan⁻¹(n)}
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ · (k!) / (kᵏ)(Hint: Show that k! / kᵏ ≤ 2 / k², for k ≥ 3.)
23–38. Divergence, Integral, and p-series Tests Use the Divergence Test, the Integral Test, or the p-series test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (k / (k + 10))ᵏ
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{n³⁄(n⁴ + 1)}