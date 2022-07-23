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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.6.45
Chapter 10, Problem 10.6.45

45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / k^(2/3)

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Identify the given series: \( \sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{(-1)^k}{k^{2/3}} \). This is an alternating series because of the factor \( (-1)^k \), which alternates the sign of each term.
Check for absolute convergence by considering the series of absolute values: \( \sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \left| \frac{(-1)^k}{k^{2/3}} \right| = \sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{k^{2/3}} \).
Determine if the series \( \sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{k^{2/3}} \) converges. This is a p-series with \( p = \frac{2}{3} \). Recall that a p-series \( \sum \frac{1}{k^p} \) converges if and only if \( p > 1 \). Since \( \frac{2}{3} < 1 \), this series diverges.
Since the series does not converge absolutely, check for conditional convergence by applying the Alternating Series Test. The test requires that the terms \( b_k = \frac{1}{k^{2/3}} \) are positive, decreasing, and approach zero as \( k \to \infty \).
Verify that \( b_k = \frac{1}{k^{2/3}} \) is positive, decreasing, and \( \lim_{k \to \infty} b_k = 0 \). Since these conditions hold, the original alternating series converges conditionally by the Alternating Series Test.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Convergence

A series ∑a_k converges absolutely if the series of absolute values ∑|a_k| converges. Absolute convergence guarantees convergence regardless of the sign of terms, and it implies the original series converges. Testing absolute convergence often involves comparison or p-series tests.
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Conditional Convergence

A series converges conditionally if it converges, but does not converge absolutely. This means the series ∑a_k converges, but ∑|a_k| diverges. Alternating series with terms decreasing to zero often exhibit conditional convergence, which requires careful analysis using tests like the Alternating Series Test.
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p-Series and Convergence Tests

A p-series ∑1/k^p converges if p > 1 and diverges otherwise. For the given series, the exponent 2/3 < 1, so the corresponding positive term series diverges. This fact helps determine absolute convergence and guides the use of the Alternating Series Test for conditional convergence.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

13–52. Limits of sequences

Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.


{tan⁻¹(n)}

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Textbook Question

45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ · (k!) / (kᵏ)(Hint: Show that k! / kᵏ ≤ 2 / k², for k ≥ 3.)

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Textbook Question

23–38. Divergence, Integral, and p-series Tests Use the Divergence Test, the Integral Test, or the p-series test to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (k / (k + 10))ᵏ

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Textbook Question

21–42. Geometric series Evaluate each geometric series or state that it diverges.  


23.∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (–9/10)ᵏ

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Textbook Question

9–30. The Ratio and Root Tests Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine whether the following series converge absolutely or diverge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((-1)ᵏ) / (k!)

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Textbook Question

46–53. Decimal expansions

Write each repeating decimal first as a geometric series and then as a fraction (a ratio of two integers).


49.0.037̅ = 0.037037…

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