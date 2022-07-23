11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 0 to ∞)3k / ∜(k⁴ + 3)
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 0 to ∞)3k / ∜(k⁴ + 3)
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{tan⁻¹(n)}
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ · (k!) / (kᵏ)(Hint: Show that k! / kᵏ ≤ 2 / k², for k ≥ 3.)
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / k^(2/3)
21–42. Geometric series Evaluate each geometric series or state that it diverges.
23.∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (–9/10)ᵏ
9–30. The Ratio and Root Tests Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine whether the following series converge absolutely or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((-1)ᵏ) / (k!)