45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ · (k!) / (kᵏ)(Hint: Show that k! / kᵏ ≤ 2 / k², for k ≥ 3.)
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ · (k!) / (kᵏ)(Hint: Show that k! / kᵏ ≤ 2 / k², for k ≥ 3.)
23–38. Divergence, Integral, and p-series Tests Use the Divergence Test, the Integral Test, or the p-series test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (k / (k + 10))ᵏ
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / k^(2/3)
9–30. The Ratio and Root Tests Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine whether the following series converge absolutely or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((-1)ᵏ) / (k!)
46–53. Decimal expansions
Write each repeating decimal first as a geometric series and then as a fraction (a ratio of two integers).
49.0.037̅ = 0.037037…
54–69. Telescoping series
For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.
57. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / ((k + 6)(k + 7))