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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.3.23
Chapter 10, Problem 10.3.23

21–42. Geometric series Evaluate each geometric series or state that it diverges.  


23.∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (–9/10)ᵏ

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Identify the first term \( a \) and the common ratio \( r \) of the geometric series. Here, the series is \( \sum_{k=0}^{\infty} \left(-\frac{9}{10}\right)^k \), so \( a = 1 \) (when \( k=0 \)) and \( r = -\frac{9}{10} \).
Recall the formula for the sum of an infinite geometric series: if \( |r| < 1 \), then the series converges and its sum is \( S = \frac{a}{1 - r} \). Otherwise, the series diverges.
Check the absolute value of the common ratio: \( |r| = \left| -\frac{9}{10} \right| = \frac{9}{10} < 1 \). Since this is true, the series converges.
Apply the sum formula by substituting \( a = 1 \) and \( r = -\frac{9}{10} \) into \( S = \frac{a}{1 - r} \). This gives \( S = \frac{1}{1 - \left(-\frac{9}{10}\right)} \).
Simplify the denominator to find the expression for the sum: \( 1 - \left(-\frac{9}{10}\right) = 1 + \frac{9}{10} \). This completes the setup to calculate the sum.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geometric Series

A geometric series is the sum of the terms of a geometric sequence, where each term is found by multiplying the previous term by a constant ratio. It is expressed as ∑ ar^k, where a is the first term and r is the common ratio.
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Geometric Series

Convergence and Divergence of Infinite Series

An infinite geometric series converges if the absolute value of the common ratio |r| is less than 1, meaning the sum approaches a finite limit. If |r| ≥ 1, the series diverges and does not have a finite sum.
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Convergence of an Infinite Series

Sum Formula for Convergent Geometric Series

For a convergent geometric series with first term a and common ratio r (|r| < 1), the sum to infinity is given by S = a / (1 - r). This formula allows direct calculation of the series sum without adding infinitely many terms.
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Geometric Series
Related Practice
Textbook Question

45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ · (k!) / (kᵏ)(Hint: Show that k! / kᵏ ≤ 2 / k², for k ≥ 3.)

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Textbook Question

23–38. Divergence, Integral, and p-series Tests Use the Divergence Test, the Integral Test, or the p-series test to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (k / (k + 10))ᵏ

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Textbook Question

45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / k^(2/3)

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Textbook Question

9–30. The Ratio and Root Tests Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine whether the following series converge absolutely or diverge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((-1)ᵏ) / (k!)

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Textbook Question

46–53. Decimal expansions

Write each repeating decimal first as a geometric series and then as a fraction (a ratio of two integers).


49.0.037̅ = 0.037037…

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Textbook Question

54–69. Telescoping series

For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.


57. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / ((k + 6)(k + 7))

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