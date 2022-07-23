23–38. Divergence, Integral, and p-series Tests Use the Divergence Test, the Integral Test, or the p-series test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (k / (k + 10))ᵏ
23–38. Divergence, Integral, and p-series Tests Use the Divergence Test, the Integral Test, or the p-series test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (k / (k + 10))ᵏ
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / k^(2/3)
21–42. Geometric series Evaluate each geometric series or state that it diverges.
23.∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (–9/10)ᵏ
46–53. Decimal expansions
Write each repeating decimal first as a geometric series and then as a fraction (a ratio of two integers).
49.0.037̅ = 0.037037…
54–69. Telescoping series
For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.
57. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / ((k + 6)(k + 7))
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (10ᵏ + 1) / k¹⁰