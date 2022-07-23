21–42. Geometric series Evaluate each geometric series or state that it diverges.
23.∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (–9/10)ᵏ
21–42. Geometric series Evaluate each geometric series or state that it diverges.
23.∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (–9/10)ᵏ
9–30. The Ratio and Root Tests Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine whether the following series converge absolutely or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((-1)ᵏ) / (k!)
46–53. Decimal expansions
Write each repeating decimal first as a geometric series and then as a fraction (a ratio of two integers).
49.0.037̅ = 0.037037…
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (10ᵏ + 1) / k¹⁰
32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ k (2ᵏ⁺¹ / (9ᵏ − 1))
1–10. Choosing convergence tests Identify a convergence test for each series. If necessary, explain how to simplify or rewrite the series before applying the convergence test. You do not need to carry out the convergence test.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((−1)ᵏ⁺¹) / (√2ᵏ + lnk)