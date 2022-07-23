55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(−1)ⁿ / 2ⁿ}
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(−1)ⁿ / 2ⁿ}
54–69. Telescoping series
For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.
57. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / ((k + 6)(k + 7))
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (10ᵏ + 1) / k¹⁰
1–10. Choosing convergence tests Identify a convergence test for each series. If necessary, explain how to simplify or rewrite the series before applying the convergence test. You do not need to carry out the convergence test.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((−1)ᵏ⁺¹) / (√2ᵏ + lnk)
The terms of a sequence of partial sums are defined by Sₙ = ∑ⁿₖ₌₁ k² , for n=1, 2, 3, .....Evaluate the first four terms of the sequence.
38–39. Examining a series two ways Determine whether the following series converge using either the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test. Then use another method to check your answer.
39. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (k² + 2k + 1)